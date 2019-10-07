Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Tops $0.0451 on Major Exchanges

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038436 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.41 or 0.05506264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001091 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

DFS is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.