DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

DHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get DHT alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in shares of DHT by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,191,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 113,994 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DHT by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,029,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after buying an additional 1,822,717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,099,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $735,000. 42.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.15. 2,008,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,007. DHT has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). DHT had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DHT will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.