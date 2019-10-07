Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR: LHA):

10/4/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/2/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €12.20 ($14.19) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/1/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €16.50 ($19.19) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/19/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/16/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/13/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/3/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/27/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €16.50 ($19.19) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LHA stock traded up €0.58 ($0.67) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €14.52 ($16.88). 4,966,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a twelve month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a twelve month high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

