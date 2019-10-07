Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) will report ($1.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dermira’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.28) and the lowest is ($1.48). Dermira posted earnings of ($1.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dermira will report full-year earnings of ($4.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($4.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($3.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dermira.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $66.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Dermira had a negative net margin of 306.91% and a negative return on equity of 478.29%.

DERM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dermira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dermira presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:DERM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 685,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,467. The firm has a market cap of $319.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Dermira has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

In related news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans bought 23,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,747.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $96,917.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DERM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Dermira by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dermira by 621.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dermira by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dermira during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Dermira by 48,273.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

