Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will report $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.36. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.71 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Macquarie set a $155.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 21,045 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000.

DECK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.38. 298,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $180.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

