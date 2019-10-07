DATA Hits Market Cap of $3.39 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $91,052.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kucoin, Bibox and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00196156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.01026676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00028248 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00091547 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,774,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, Kucoin, DDEX, Ethfinex, UEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.