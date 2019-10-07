DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. 117,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $192.48 million, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.24. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $83.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,238.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

