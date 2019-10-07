Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives $62.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDAIF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of DDAIF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Daimler has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.02. Daimler had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $47.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

