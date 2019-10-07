Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives $62.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.25.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DDAIF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
Shares of DDAIF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Daimler has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.