CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVBF. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.45. 324,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.07.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $101,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,436.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter worth $212,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 142.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 13,673.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 135.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

