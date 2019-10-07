Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $22.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cumulus Media an industry rank of 217 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMLS shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on Cumulus Media and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

CMLS traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 53,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,628. The firm has a market cap of $212.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.60. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $279.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.13 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 20.45%. On average, analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cumulus Media by 17,182.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 682,832 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in Cumulus Media by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 660,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 132,006 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 495,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cumulus Media by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 75,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cumulus Media by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 87,927 shares in the last quarter.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

