Cryptonex (CNX) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003050 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. Cryptonex has a market cap of $14.04 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00194775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.01026582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028835 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00090774 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.