CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by National Investment Services Inc. WI

National Investment Services Inc. WI decreased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for approximately 1.7% of National Investment Services Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. National Investment Services Inc. WI’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 19.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 25.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 86.2% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 46.4% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 87.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $148.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. New Street Research cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.83.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $88,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.50. 784,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.99. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $103.21 and a 1-year high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.12%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

