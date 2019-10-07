Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCRN. BidaskClub cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 78,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $362.82 million, a PE ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.28. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $11.06.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.46 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,359,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 99,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,788,000 after buying an additional 159,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,499,000 after buying an additional 155,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 504,192 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 973,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

