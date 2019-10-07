Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.01.

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,637,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.09. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $706.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.48 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 58.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,723,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 506,724 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $7,305,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 29,739.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 46,096 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 11,442,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,834,000 after buying an additional 103,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $21,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

