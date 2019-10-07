Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.57.

CPG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CPG traded down C$0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,982. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.36. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.24 and a 52 week high of C$8.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$945.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$973.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.09%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.