Credit Suisse Group Trims HP (NYSE:HPQ) Target Price to $18.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 target price on HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised HP to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. 40,997,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,095,860. HP has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $7,873,449.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,262 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of HP by 17.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 272,946 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,306 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HP by 30.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,555 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 627,537 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 184,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.