Credit Suisse Group Trims Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Target Price to $228.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STZ. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.81.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,595. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.04. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $228.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

