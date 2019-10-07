Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $54.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Shares of KL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.20. The stock had a trading volume of 618,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,859. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of -0.13. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.55 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 34.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,435,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,591,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,971,000 after purchasing an additional 722,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2,764.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,831,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,284,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,775,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,577,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

