Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give BP (LON:BP) a GBX 605 Price Target

BP (LON:BP) has been assigned a GBX 605 ($7.91) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 637.67 ($8.33).

LON:BP traded up GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 502.30 ($6.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,959,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.08 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 585.30 ($7.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 504.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 536.08.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £316.89 ($414.07). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 184 shares of company stock valued at $95,172.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

