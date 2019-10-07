Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

CVA stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 617,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,942. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.40, a P/E/G ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Covanta’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covanta will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Covanta news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $51,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,082.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,667.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,996 shares of company stock valued at $428,161 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta during the second quarter valued at about $913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Covanta by 31.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after buying an additional 80,375 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Covanta during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Covanta by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 231,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Covanta by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

