Cott (TSE:BCB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.92

Cott Corp (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.92 and traded as low as $16.57. Cott shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 20,403 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.84.

Cott (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$808.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$806.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cott Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

