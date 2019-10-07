Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

COST stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.67. 4,269,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,171. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.59 and a 200-day moving average of $263.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

