Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.
COST stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.67. 4,269,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,171. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.59 and a 200-day moving average of $263.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
Read More: How to trade the most active stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.