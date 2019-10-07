Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,803,496,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,728,215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $579,764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $429,256,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $404,071,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Nomura started coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,377. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, insider Timothy P. Glenn acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel acquired 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

