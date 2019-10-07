Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,464 Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $545,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,574,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,915,000 after acquiring an additional 114,954 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $23,741,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 109,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.38. 12,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,152. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 84.56% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

Several analysts have commented on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

