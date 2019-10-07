Contents Protocol Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Contents Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and $312,975.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Contents Protocol Token Profile

Contents Protocol is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,905,198,535 tokens. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol . Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io . Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

