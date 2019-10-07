Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Concho Resources to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

CXO stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,449. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.20. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $160.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $94.87.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Jack F. Harper acquired 10,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 170,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,567. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Merriman acquired 2,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,349 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,730,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,138,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,820 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 78,872.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $397,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $188,103,000 after purchasing an additional 464,369 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 836.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 486,192 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 434,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Concho Resources by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $273,580,000 after buying an additional 412,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

