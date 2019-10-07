Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Concho Resources from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Concho Resources from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered Concho Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Concho Resources from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Concho Resources from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.19.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.60. 1,962,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.20. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $62.56 and a 52-week high of $160.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $94.87.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

In other Concho Resources news, President Jack F. Harper bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 170,605 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,567. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brenda R. Schroer bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.67 per share, with a total value of $104,505.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,994.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,349. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delek Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 93.8% in the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 144,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 98.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 39.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 64,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 28.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.