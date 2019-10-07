Comparing iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

iMedia Brands has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amazon.com has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares iMedia Brands and Amazon.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $596.64 million 0.07 -$22.16 million N/A N/A Amazon.com $232.89 billion 3.70 $10.07 billion $20.14 86.38

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than iMedia Brands.

Profitability

This table compares iMedia Brands and Amazon.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -9.11% -78.15% -19.81% Amazon.com 4.80% 26.27% 7.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Amazon.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Amazon.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for iMedia Brands and Amazon.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Amazon.com 0 1 39 0 2.98

Amazon.com has a consensus price target of $2,279.12, indicating a potential upside of 31.01%. Given Amazon.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amazon.com is more favorable than iMedia Brands.

Summary

Amazon.com beats iMedia Brands on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, and Echo devices; provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store; and develops and produces media content. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its Websites, as well as their own branded Websites; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, and other AWS services, as well as compute, storage, database offerings, fulfillment, publishing, digital content subscriptions, advertising, and co-branded credit card agreement services. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to streaming of movies and TV episodes; and other services. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. Amazon.com, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Volkswagen AG. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

