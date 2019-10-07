Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

Cominar REIT stock traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 913,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.82. Cominar REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$10.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -12.99.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Further Reading: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.