Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday.

Cominar REIT stock traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 913,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.82. Cominar REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$10.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -12.99.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

