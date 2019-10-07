Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $22.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Codexis news, insider John J. Nicols purchased 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $133,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,082,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,399,630.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang purchased 12,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $155,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,764 shares in the company, valued at $915,686.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. 220,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,859. Codexis has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market cap of $810.02 million, a PE ratio of -66.10 and a beta of -0.07.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

