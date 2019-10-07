Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.28

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.28 and traded as low as $11.78. Clearfield shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 1,091 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a market cap of $158.89 million, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 65,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

