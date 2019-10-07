Citigroup Increases Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $56.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,543,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,395,077. Comcast has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $200.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

