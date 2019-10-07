Citigroup Increases Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $56.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,543,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,395,077. Comcast has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $200.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01.
In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.
