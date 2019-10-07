CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CIRCOR International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised CIRCOR International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of CIR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. 87,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,529. The company has a market cap of $709.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.14. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in CIRCOR International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,913,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CIRCOR International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CIRCOR International by 64.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

