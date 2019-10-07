Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Purchased by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the quarter. Cimarex Energy comprises 1.2% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,697,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1,170.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

XEC stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,060. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.38). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $546.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

