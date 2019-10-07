China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHU. New Street Research cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $13.20 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

CHU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.62. 248,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,993. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.96. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 1.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 101.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 68.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

