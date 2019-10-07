Chimpion (BNANA) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $157,714.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00192935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.01041215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,776 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

