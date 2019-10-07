Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

GTLS traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $58.73. The company had a trading volume of 281,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $56.83 and a 52-week high of $95.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Carey Chen bought 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.73 per share, with a total value of $203,261.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 791.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after purchasing an additional 620,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,575,000 after purchasing an additional 569,836 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5,240.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,164,000 after purchasing an additional 553,435 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,800,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,577,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,072,000 after purchasing an additional 256,912 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

