Changyou.Com (CYOU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ: CYOU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/2/2019 – Changyou.Com was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/1/2019 – Changyou.Com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2019 – Changyou.Com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Changyou.com Limited is a developer and operator of online games in China. It engages in the development, operation, and licensing of massively multi-player online role-playing games, which are interactive online games that are played simultaneously by various game players. The company currently operates two multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs), including the in-house developed Tian Long Ba Bu and the licensed Blade Online. Changyou.com has three MMORPGs in the pipeline, which include the Duke of Mount Deer, Immortal Faith, and the Legend of the Ancient World. Based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc. “

9/25/2019 – Changyou.Com was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/10/2019 – Changyou.Com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/10/2019 – Changyou.Com was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ CYOU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,855. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97. Changyou.Com Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $508.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $118.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.92 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Changyou.Com Ltd will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Changyou.Com by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 97,069 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 70,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 35,545 shares during the period. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

