Cerebellum GP LLC Trims Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cerebellum GP LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,396 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 257,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.88. 4,983,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,550,499. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

