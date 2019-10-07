Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.01. The stock had a trading volume of 161,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,057. The company has a market capitalization of $248.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Guggenheim lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.42.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.