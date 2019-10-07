Cerebellum GP LLC Buys 43,847 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 514.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,847 shares during the period. Macquarie Infrastructure comprises approximately 2.4% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 141.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 829,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after buying an additional 486,109 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 49.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,177,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,721,000 after buying an additional 391,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 30.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,511,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,284,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $10,377,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,956,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $525,269,000 after purchasing an additional 195,568 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MIC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.90. 13,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,230. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

