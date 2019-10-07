Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 727 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.81. The stock had a trading volume of 31,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,306. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $167.48 and a one year high of $247.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.634 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

