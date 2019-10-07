Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 727 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CP traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.81. The stock had a trading volume of 31,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,306. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $167.48 and a one year high of $247.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.634 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.43.
Canadian Pacific Railway Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.