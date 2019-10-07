CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.47. 146,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,117. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 69.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 178,999 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 75.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 400.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 300,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 240,883 shares during the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

