Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:CLSN remained flat at $$1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. 273,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $37.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.90. Celsion has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 1,489.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsion will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Celsion worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

