Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE CEL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. Cellcom Israel has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.23.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellcom Israel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,751,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cellcom Israel by 120.6% during the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 2,161,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,942 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellcom Israel by 29.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 110,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,328 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

