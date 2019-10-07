Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE CEL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. Cellcom Israel has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.23.
Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile
Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.
