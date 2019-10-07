Celestica (TSE:CLS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.19

Celestica Inc (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and traded as low as $8.82. Celestica shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 45,155 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.51.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

