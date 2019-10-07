CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 923,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,842. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12. CDK Global has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CDK Global will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $50,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,415.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,440 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CDK Global by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,383,000 after buying an additional 1,313,730 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 673.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4,093.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 808,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,976,000 after acquiring an additional 789,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at about $24,641,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at about $17,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

