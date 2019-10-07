Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.04. 2,348,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.58. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $156.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.3% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 84,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.7% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 49.8% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.