Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $87.26

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.26 and traded as low as $92.13. Cargojet shares last traded at $93.18, with a volume of 19,394 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Laurentian cut shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$102.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$110.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 81.04.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$118.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cargojet will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.23, for a total transaction of C$1,032,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$630,650.40.

Cargojet Company Profile (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

