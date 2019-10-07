Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

CATM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

CATM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.96. 195,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,203. Cardtronics has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardtronics news, insider Dan Antilley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $97,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $334,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $471,850. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

